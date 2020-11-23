Pakistan
Gold price decrease Rs450 per tola
- The price of per tola silver declined by Rs. 20 to Rs. 2010 against Rs. 1230 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs. 17.14 to Rs. 1037.38 against Rs. 1054.52.
23 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 450 on Monday and was trade at Rs. 112,850 against its sale at Rs. 113,300 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 385 and was trade at Rs. 96,751 against Rs. 97,136 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,688, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola silver declined by Rs. 20 to Rs. 2010 against Rs. 1230 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs. 17.14 to Rs. 1037.38 against Rs. 1054.52.
The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1866 against $$1872, the association reported.
SBP's Monetary Policy Committee maintain policy rate at 7pc
Gold price decrease Rs450 per tola
Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials
British PM to announce mass virus testing programme
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports
Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday
SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace
Read more stories
Comments