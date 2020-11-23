PDM's small rallies threat to people's lives, livelihood: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the small rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were a threat to the lives and livelihoods of the people and not to the government.

The "political opportunists" had no care for the people as they were wandering in cities in search of an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), he added in tweets.

The minister said the disappointment and frustration of of the PDM leaders after their flopped meeting in Peshawar yesterday was worth seeing.

They should now realize their moral and political standings after their defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he added.