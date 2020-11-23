AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Wapda provide Rs2 billion for new vehicles to PESCO

  • He said that we received issues of the power sector from previous governments, PTI government has invested up to 48 billion rupees in this sector to end the electricity problems.
APP 23 Nov 2020

KHANPUR: On the directives of Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Wapda Monday has provided 50 new vehicles worth 2 billion rupees to Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO).

Omer Ayub Khan while addressing the handing over ceremony of new vehicles to Hazara circle at Wapda Guest House Khanpur congratulated the departments that received the vehicles and said that soon we would provide more facilities to the Wapda officials.

He said that we received issues of the power sector from previous governments, PTI government has invested up to 48 billion rupees in this sector to end the electricity problems.

The minister also thanked PM Imran Khan for his support and said that within six months we would allocate 21 billion rupees for the uplifting of PESCO.

The federal minister handed over 8 vehicles worth 32 million rupees to the heads of various departments of the Hazara region, SE Hazara Qazi Tahir, chairman Hydro Union Hazara circle Jameel Tanoli and other officials were also present at the occasion.

SE Hazara Qazi Tahir and president Hydro Union Hazara have appreciated the efforts of the federal minister for the development of the energy sector and also thanked him for providing new vehicles to the region.

Omer Ayub Wapda

Wapda provide Rs2 billion for new vehicles to PESCO

Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials

British PM to announce mass virus testing programme

KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters