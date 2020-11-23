Pakistan
CM for extending emergency services of Rescue 1122 to each district of KP
- The meeting was informed that citizen losses compensation programme was launched for conflict areas of Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, South and North Waziristan.
23 Nov 2020
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday stressed the need for extending Rescue-1122 service to each district of the province to keep the losses of property and lives minimum during natural calamities and emergencies.
Presiding over a meeting of Relief department here, the CM expressed satisfaction over the performance of the service and stressed the need to make it more effective.
The meeting was informed that citizen losses compensation programme was launched for conflict areas of Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, South and North Waziristan.
Under the programme, survey of 144,615 houses was conducted in those areas.
SBP's Monetary Policy Committee maintain policy rate at 7pc
CM for extending emergency services of Rescue 1122 to each district of KP
Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials
British PM to announce mass virus testing programme
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports
Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday
SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace
Read more stories
Comments