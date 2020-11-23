Pakistan
NAB granted time for supplementary reference in worker welfare board case
- During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that his department would file a supplementary reference in light of investigation from the accused.
23 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 7, to file supplementary reference pertaining to the loss of Rs. 466 millions in workers welfare board (WWB).
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on the case against former secretary WWB Iftikhar Raheem.
The accused was produced before the judge by the bureau.
During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that his department would file a supplementary reference in light of investigation from the accused.
He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.
The court accepted the request of bureau as well as extended the judicial remand of accused till December 7.
SBP's Monetary Policy Committee maintain policy rate at 7pc
NAB granted time for supplementary reference in worker welfare board case
Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials
British PM to announce mass virus testing programme
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports
Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday
SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace
Read more stories
Comments