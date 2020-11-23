AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
COVID-19 claims 16 more lives, infects 1322 others

APP 23 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more patients of Coronavirus died lifting the death toll 2,845 and 1322 new cases emerged when 10,837 tests were conducted raising the tally to 164,651.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 16 more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2,845 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,837 samples were tested which diagnosed 13,22 cases that constituted 12.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,906,075 tests have been conducted against which 164,651 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 146,466 patients have recovered, including 358 overnight.

The CM said that currently 15,440 patients were under treatment, of them 14,818 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 610 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 545 patients was stated to be critical, including 67 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1322 new cases, 1065 have been detected from Karachi, including 416 from South, 355 East, 110 Central, 66 West, 61 Korangi, and 57 Malir.

He added that Hyderabad has 83 cases, Jamshoro 37, Sujawal 19, Matiari 18, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehroferoze 15 each, Umerkot and Ghotki nine each, Sukkur six, Larkana five, Thatta four, Tando Mohammad Khan and Badin two each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Tharparkar one each.

Shah urged people of the province to abide by the SOPs issued by the government in consultation with the WHO and other experts.

COVID-19 claims 16 more lives, infects 1322 others

