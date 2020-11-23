AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Nov 23, 2020
Pakistan

PTI govt inaugurating public welfare projects every other day: CM

  • The CM regretted the Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was busy in a spate of conspiracies to obstruct the development process.
APP 23 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is inaugurating public welfare projects every other day while opposition was completely apathetic about public issues.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday.

The CM regretted the Pakistan Democrat Movement (PDM) was busy in a spate of conspiracies to obstruct the development process.

In fact, these elements have become unnerved due to the country's journey towards the right direction, he added.

The Chief Minister stressed the people were well aware of the fact that these parties played havoc with the economy during their tenures.

He stated that on the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan rectified the past transgressions and the country was moving towards the right direction because of the hard work, commitment and devotion of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar maintained the country was facing internal as well as external challenges and the politics of chaos and polarization would be against the national interest.

He said that it was regrettable that the opposition was only interested in achieving its personal agenda by promoting anarchy in the country. On the other side, the people want the country to move forward, he stressed.

He said that it was sanguine that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions in the best national interest and the opposition should realize that the era of loot and plunder would not return.

The country would achieve its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

