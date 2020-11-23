Saudi Arabia approves 48-hour, 96-hour transit visit visas

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has approved issuance of transit visit visas for a validity period of 48 hours (two days) and 96 hours (four days) costing Saudi Riyal 100 and SR300 respectively.

The Council of Economic and Development Affairs and the Cabinet’s General Committee, as well as the decisions of the Shura Council, local has recommended for the issuance of short-term visit visas for transit passengers.

The cabinet decided to amend a paragraph of the Schedule of Visit, Hajj and Transit Visas by land, sea or air in this regard, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The cabinet’s decision came in the framework of improving and developing the regulations related to the entry visas to the Kingdom.

The new move will add fillip to the Saudi tourism sector as the authority expects hundreds of passengers will make use of this.

Before suspending international air services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of passengers had passed through the kingdom's airports on daily basis. Those on the connection planes had to stay in the transit area for hours without a chance to get out and the short-term visas would likely to help such passengers.