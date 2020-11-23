AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Nov 23, 2020
Pakistan

Shehbaz, Hamza likely to be released on parole for seven days

BR Web Desk 23 Nov 2020

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz may be released on parole for seven days over death of Beigum Shamim Akhtar.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the plea for release of both the PML-N leaders on parole was submitted by the party to the home department Punjab, from where it was forwarded to a sub-committee of the cabinet on home affairs.

Their plea is linked to the approval from the cabinet’s subcommittee, after the approval it would be forwarded to the chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and his son submitted applications for their release on parole to the deputy commissioners earlier in the day.

PML-N’s Ataullah Tarrar submitted the plea on behalf of party leaders to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The petition seeks the release of two PML-N leaders from jail on parole for two weeks.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shehbaz Beigum Shamim Akhtar

