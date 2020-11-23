World
Indonesia coronavirus cases pass half million mark
- Indonesia saw 118 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total fatalities to 16,002.
23 Nov 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia's coronavirus caseload has surpassed the half million mark, with 4,442 new infections reported on Monday, data from the country's health ministry showed.
Southeast Asia's biggest and most populous country has the region's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
