Markets
Ugandan shilling stable, may weaken on importer demand
- At 0934GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, unchanged from Friday's close.
23 Nov 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Monday but could weaken on anticipated end-of-moth demand from merchandise importers, traders said.
