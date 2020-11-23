AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Oil prices rise on back of COVID vaccine news

  • Brent crude rose 94 cents to $45.90 a barrel by 0913 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 76 cents to $43.18 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped 5pc last week.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

LONDON: Oil prices rose more than 1pc on Monday, extending last week's gains as traders eyed a recovery in demand due to successful coronavirus vaccine trials.

Sentiment was also bolstered by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, might extend a deal to restrain output.

Brent crude rose 94 cents to $45.90 a barrel by 0913 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 76 cents to $43.18 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped 5pc last week.

The contango structure in the market, where the prices of front-month delivery contracts are lower than those for delivery six months later, narrowed to 32 U.S. cents, its smallest since mid June, indicating that concerns about a glut were receding.

Outlook for demand has improved with news indicating progress towards developing COVID-19 vaccines. A U.S. official said first inoculations in the United States could start a day or two after regulatory approval was secured.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90pc effective under one dosing regimen.

PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said the news was detaching sentiment from "gloomy fundamentals."

"Investors are ignoring near-term headwinds, chief among which are surging global COVID infections, and instead looking ahead to next summer," he said.

On the supply side, OPEC+, which meets on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. It will look at options to extend their deal on output cuts by at least three months from January. Smaller Russian oil companies are still planning to pump more crude this year, a group representing the producers said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Monday said it fired a missile that struck a Saudi Aramco site in the western city of Jeddah. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the claim. Aramco's main oil facilities in are in the east.

Oil prices

Oil prices rise on back of COVID vaccine news

Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials

British PM to announce mass virus testing programme

KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters