AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises; AstraZeneca down after vaccine data

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5pc, lifted by shares of energy, mining and financial companies.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

London stocks extended a three-week rally on Monday as investors bet on swift approvals for some COVID-19 vaccines, but shares of AstraZeneca fell after its vaccine data disappointed some traders.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5pc, lifted by shares of energy, mining and financial companies.

AstraZeneca Plc said its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90pc effective in one dosage regimen, but the average efficacy of its late-stage trial came in at 70pc.

Its shares fell 1.8pc, with traders citing the fall to lower vaccine efficacy as compared to rivals.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6pc, with travel and leisure stocks providing the biggest boost.

"Stock markets are still consolidating, but market sentiment remains positive and investors are trying their best to look beyond the short-term threat of double-dip recession," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.

Adding to the mood, British health minister said UK aims to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas, with government aiming to ease restrictions next month to allow families to get together.

UK markets have jumped about 14pc this month, after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna showed effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, raising hopes of a sooner-than expected recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.

In Brexit news, Reuters reported EU-UK trade talks were continuing via videoconferencing on Monday with the focus on divvying up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on state aid.

Recruiting firm SThree Plc rose 5.1pc after it projected annual profit above market expectations.

Cineworld Group jumped 18.2pc after it secured waivers for its debt covenants until June 2022 along with $450 million in new loans to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

London stocks

FTSE 100 rises; AstraZeneca down after vaccine data

Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials

British PM to announce mass virus testing programme

KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters