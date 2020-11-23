AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Rand jumps despite ratings downgrade, EM stocks rally on vaccine hopes

  The rand gained 0.8pc with the safe-haven dollar under pressure, while a widely watched EM equities index rose 0.9pc to hit new highs since March 2018, supported by strong gains across Asian bourses.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

The South African rand jumped on Monday despite a pair of sovereign ratings downgrades, while emerging market stocks raced to a fresh 32-month high on hopes of an early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The rand gained 0.8pc with the safe-haven dollar under pressure, while a widely watched EM equities index rose 0.9pc to hit new highs since March 2018, supported by strong gains across Asian bourses.

Investors shrugged off news that credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's had both cut South Africa's sovereign ratings further into junk - moves that the finance ministry warned could drive up the government's borrowing costs and constrain the fiscal options.

Russia's rouble, Mexico's peso rose about half a percent each, while their Asian peers also edged higher.

The mood across global markets brightened at the start of the week as a top U.S. official said health regulators would likely grant approval for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in mid-December.

Meanwhile, Britain's AstraZeneca said its vaccine could be around 90pc effective without any serious side effects.

"In a reversal of the COVID trade, some currencies with weak fundamentals (such as ZAR, TRY) should play catch-up to the stronger ones (North Asian currencies for example)," EM strategists at Societe Generale wrote in a note.

"This rotation means that the high degree of divergence seen in 2020 will continue into next year and leave average EM currency performance roughly flat."

Stocks and currencies in the developing world surged to 2018 highs earlier in November, boosted by trade-reliant Asian and Mexican markets after Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election raised hopes of friendlier trade policies.

The Turkish lira remained an outlier, giving back more than 1pc to trade at 7.74 per dollar after a stellar run in the past weeks following a 475-basis-points policy rate hike by the central bank.

Analysts said some of the weakness was due to profit-taking after the currency rallied from a record low of 8.58 against the dollar earlier this month.

rand

