World
Swiss report 9,751 new coronavirus cases in three days
23 Nov 2020
ZURICH: Coronavirus infections rose by 9,751 since Friday, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 300,352 and the death toll rose by 213 to 3,788, while 410 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.
