World
Brussels warns on press freedom as France pushes security law
- French journalists and press freedom advocates have protested against the planned law, which would limit the right to film or photograph on-duty police officers.
23 Nov 2020
BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Monday responded to a question about France's draft security law by warning that the news media must be able to "work freely".
French journalists and press freedom advocates have protested against the planned law, which would limit the right to film or photograph on-duty police officers.
"The commission does not comment draft laws, but it goes without saying that that in a period of crisis it is more important than ever that journalists must be able to do their jobs freely and in compete safety," EU spokesman Christian Wigand told AFP.
SBP's Monetary Policy Committee maintain policy rate at 7pc
Brussels warns on press freedom as France pushes security law
British PM to announce mass virus testing programme
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports
Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday
SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace
Govt to decide on schools' closure today
Read more stories
Comments