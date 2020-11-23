AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Nov 23, 2020
World

Brussels warns on press freedom as France pushes security law

  • French journalists and press freedom advocates have protested against the planned law, which would limit the right to film or photograph on-duty police officers.
AFP 23 Nov 2020

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Monday responded to a question about France's draft security law by warning that the news media must be able to "work freely".

French journalists and press freedom advocates have protested against the planned law, which would limit the right to film or photograph on-duty police officers.

"The commission does not comment draft laws, but it goes without saying that that in a period of crisis it is more important than ever that journalists must be able to do their jobs freely and in compete safety," EU spokesman Christian Wigand told AFP.

