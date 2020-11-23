AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Govt taking serious steps for Dr Aafia’s return: PM’s aide

“The government is working for the return of Pakistanis imprisoned in different countries,” said Awan.
BR Web Desk 23 Nov 2020

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday said that federal government is hopeful the newly elected US President Joe Biden would make Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return possible.

The advisor made this comments during a meeting with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s sister, Fauzia Siddiqui.

During the meeting they discussed the progress of the government’s efforts for the return of the Pakistani neuroscientist from the United States (US).

“The government is working for the return of Pakistanis imprisoned in different countries,” said Awan.

He said that 5,000 Pakistani prisoners have been brought back to Pakistan by the personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Awan said that the federal government is taking serious steps for the return of Dr Aafia and a review session was organised by the foreign ministry at the Upper House over the efforts for her return on a humanitarian basis.

Dr Aafia, jailed in the United States, was indicted by a New York federal district court in September 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault, stemming from an incident during an interview with the US authorities in Ghazni, Afghanistan — charges that she denied.

US Joe Biden Dr Aafia Fauzia Siddiqui Aafia Siddiqui

