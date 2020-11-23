AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
UNHCR Chief urges international community to continue aid to Afghanistan, ahead of major donor conference

  • On Monday, UNHCR Chief Filippo Grandi has urged the international community to extend greater support for refugees and internally displaced people in Afghanistan.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Nov 2020

On Monday, UNHCR Chief Filippo Grandi has urged the international community to extend greater support for refugees and internally displaced people in Afghanistan.

Grandi stated that the future of millions of Afghans depends upon the outcome of peace negotiations between the Kabul-led government and the Taliban, and the commitment of the international community in developing the war-torn country. He warned that "Failure on either account would see Afghanistan slide backwards with disastrous consequences, including further displacement possibly on a large scale".

As the Afghan Peace Process has continually been hampered by violence and strife, the Trump Administration's decision to withdraw a significant chunk of troops from the war-torn country could potentially weaken the Kabul government in the ongoing peace talks.

Afghanistan's economy is projected to contract by 5.5 percent this year as a result of the crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the World Bank.

Ministers from nearly 70 countries and officials from international donor agencies and humanitarian organisations are expected to pledge billions of dollars to safeguard developmental projects in the country, during a virtual conference hosted in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday.

