AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By ▼ -70 (-1.68%)
BR30 20,495 Decreased By ▼ -447.16 (-2.14%)
KSE100 39,518 Decreased By ▼ -669.3 (-1.67%)
KSE30 16,657 Decreased By ▼ -246.65 (-1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

US COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million mark in November

BR Web Desk Updated 23 Nov 2020

November isn’t even over and still US has already recorded over 3 million COVID-19 cases than any other month during this entire pandemic.

As per the data from Johns Hopkins University, over 3 million new cases were reported between November 1 and 22. That is about a quarter of all US cases since the beginning of this global pandemic.

As of late last week, the number of daily infections increased up to 25 percent compared the previous week, the data showed.

But the number of new tests increased only 14.55%, according to the Covid Tracking Project. And in 44 states, the percentage of positive tests is higher than the recommended 5% threshold.

“If a positivity rate is too high, that may indicate that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention, and is not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading within its communities," CNN quoted Johns Hopkins.

And every surge in new cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths in the following weeks.

Meanwhile, as per COVID-19 tracking project, At least 83,227 patients were hospitalised on Saturday, That's the 12th straight day that the US has broken its record for Covid-19 hospitalisations.

At least 24 hospital leaders warned the American Hospital Association they're having staffing shortages, said Nancy Foster, the association's vice president for quality and patient safety policy.

Coronavirus US COVID19 US news

US COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million mark in November

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Govt to decide on schools' closure today

PM forms body as govt struggles to find NHP solution

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters