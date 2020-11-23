US COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million mark in November

November isn’t even over and still US has already recorded over 3 million COVID-19 cases than any other month during this entire pandemic.

As per the data from Johns Hopkins University, over 3 million new cases were reported between November 1 and 22. That is about a quarter of all US cases since the beginning of this global pandemic.

As of late last week, the number of daily infections increased up to 25 percent compared the previous week, the data showed.

But the number of new tests increased only 14.55%, according to the Covid Tracking Project. And in 44 states, the percentage of positive tests is higher than the recommended 5% threshold.

“If a positivity rate is too high, that may indicate that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention, and is not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading within its communities," CNN quoted Johns Hopkins.

And every surge in new cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths in the following weeks.

Meanwhile, as per COVID-19 tracking project, At least 83,227 patients were hospitalised on Saturday, That's the 12th straight day that the US has broken its record for Covid-19 hospitalisations.

At least 24 hospital leaders warned the American Hospital Association they're having staffing shortages, said Nancy Foster, the association's vice president for quality and patient safety policy.