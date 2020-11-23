AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
COVID-19 claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan last week

BR Web Desk 23 Nov 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 211 lives across Pakistan in past seven days just averaging over 30 death per day.

A weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats showed during the period 2,556.7 people test positive for the deadly virus per day, leading to a total of 17,897 infections in a week. 6,051 patients recovered in Pakistan in the past week.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded the highest positivity rate at 7.4%.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest rate at 11.45% while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came second with 9.85%. Sindh reported 9.65%, Balochistan 7.73%, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 5.23% and Punjab 3.95%.

Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad were most affected cities from the COVID-19 in Punjab in past seven days. In Sindh majority of cases were recorded in Karachi and Hyderabad. In KP, the most number of cases are in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat.

Mirpur in AJK and Gilgit in GB have recorded the most cases for the respective region.

A total of 2,155 patients are hospitalised while the number of critical patients has increased two-fold in the past two weeks.

The NCOC statement said 19% of the cases were reported from the education sector. The positivity rate has increased from 1.8% to 3.3% in the last week.

