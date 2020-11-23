AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

  • On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia to hold a series of covert meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to Israeli officials.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Nov 2020

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia to hold a series of covert meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to Israeli officials.

As reported by Haaretz, Yossi Cohen, the Chief of the Israeli intelligence agency (known as Mossad), also attended the meetings, despite the fact that the Prime Minister's office has yet to comment on the matter.

Netanyahu's flight was detected on flight-tracking websites, with the Prime Minister landing in the Saudi city of Neom.

Netanyahu's top-aide Topaz Luk tweeted that "[Defense Minister Benny] Gantz is making politics while the prime minister is making peace", in reference to Gantz's announcement on Sunday of the establishment of a governmental commission of inquiry into Israel's procurement of submarines and other naval vessels in the so-called "submarine affair."

