Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

  • On Sunday, 11 civilians including six women and four children were injured when the Indian Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LoC.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Nov 2020

Pakistan summoned on Monday a senior Indian diplomat and condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Sunday, 11 civilians including six women and four children were injured when the Indian Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LoC.

The Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered a strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian forces. The FO said that this year India has committed more than 2820 ceasefire violations.

Due to the Indian occupation forces' continuous targeting of civilians with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, 26 people have died and 245 civilians have been seriously injured, the FO said in a statement.

FO said these Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC are a threat to regional peace and security. "By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," FO said.

Pakistan also called upon its neigbour to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. India was also urged that it should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council.

