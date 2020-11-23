AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-6.38%)
17 areas in Hyderabad go into smart lockdown today

  • The smart lockdown will last till December 5.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Nov 2020

A smart lockdown has been imposed in several union councils of Hyderabad where cases have surged in the past days.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro announced that 17 areas of six different union councils of Hyderabad will go into lockdown from today till December 5, DAWN reported.

UC-1 of City taluka, UCs 4 and 16 of Latifabad taluka;, UCs 3, 4 and 5 of Qasimabad taluka have gone into a lockdown from today. Soomro has urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear masks.

Last week, on the commissioner's directive several shops, hotels and salons in the city were sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs. A fine of Rs-55,000 was also imposed.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, three outlets in Dolmen Mall were sealed while a few were also fined after their staff was found not wearing masks.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,102 new cases taking the provincial tally to 163,329. The province also reported 13 more fatalities. The death toll now stands at 2,829.

