AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.33%)
CHCC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.66%)
DCL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.56%)
DGKC 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.61%)
EFERT 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.16%)
FFL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.78%)
HASCOL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.12%)
HBL 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.02%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.01%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-8.82%)
KAPCO 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.72%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.37%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.02%)
OGDC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.98%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.76%)
PIOC 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.15%)
PPL 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.66%)
PSO 186.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.68%)
TRG 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-6.88%)
UNITY 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.05%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By ▼ -68.74 (-1.65%)
BR30 20,532 Decreased By ▼ -410.6 (-1.96%)
KSE100 39,561 Decreased By ▼ -625.99 (-1.56%)
KSE30 16,649 Decreased By ▼ -254.48 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Pakistan’s improvement in WTO's TFA implementation adding value to economy: Shaikh

Ali Ahmed 23 Nov 2020

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement implementation level of Pakistan has reached 79 percent this month from 34pc in June 2018.

In a tweet, he said that the level of TFA implementation in Pakistan is greater than India, Bangladesh and average of all WTO countries. “This facilitation is adding value to Pakistan's economy & creating new jobs,” the advisor said.

The statement comes after Pakistan showed considerable improvement in its implementation of World Trade Organization (WTO)'s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) from 34% in June, 2018 to 79% in November, 2020.

Due to improvement in the implementation of TFA, Pakistan has improved 31 positions in Trading Across Border Index which tangibly contributed to rise of Pakistan (from 136th position to 108th position) in the Global Fund's Annual Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report. Implementation of WTO's TFA by Pakistan is greater than regional countries like India and Bangladesh whose implementation rate is 78.2% and 36.1% respectively. Pakistan's implementation rate is higher than those of average of all WTO members (which is at 65.5%) and the average of all developing countries (which is at 65.2%).

Trade facilitation is an effective driver for stimulating economic activity, attracting foreign direct investment, promoting exports and generating employment. In line with the direction of the Prime Minister to thoroughly facilitate the trade (involved in imports, exports, and transit) for achievement of the strategic objectives of economic and export-led growth, Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue followed an integrated plan.

Pakistan Abdul Hafeez Shaikh WTO

Pakistan’s improvement in WTO's TFA implementation adding value to economy: Shaikh

Govt to decide on schools' closure today

PM forms body as govt struggles to find NHP solution

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters