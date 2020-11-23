Govt to decide on schools' closure today

The government will make on Monday its final decision regarding the closure of educational institutions as the coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will be chairing the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference today, which will be attended by all provincial education ministers. The conference will review the increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions.

In a tweet, the minister said that he will be holding a press conference at 12.30 after the conclusion of the meeting in which all decisions would be announced.

Last week, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference was held to decide on the early and extended winter holidays for students. However, no decision was made due to the different opinions regarding the closure of educational institutions.

However, Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind announced that the holidays will start from December 1 while the new educational year will begin in March 2021.

Likewise, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has urged the government to approve early and extended winter vacation for students. Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has ruled out winter vacations.