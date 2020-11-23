KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 504bps to 8.34 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 45.6 percent to 49.57 million shares as compare to previous week’s average of 91.10 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 42.1 percent and stood at Rs 2.36 billion during this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020