Country records highest death toll in 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Amid Covid-19 spike in the country, Pakistan has reported 59 deaths on Sunday, the highest daily toll in four months.

According to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 38,983 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,665 people were declared Covid-19 positive.

With another 59 coronavirus deaths, the country's overall death toll has now hit 7,662 with the positive rate recorded at 6.8 percent during the last 24 hours.

In the first wave, a high of 2,769 cases was reported in Pakistan in a single day on July 13, after which the number has now hit 2,665 in about four months.

According to the official portal, the total number of cases has reached 374,173. In addition, 897 patients across the country have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 162,227 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,010 in Punjab, 44,097 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,744 in Balochistan, 26,569 in Islamabad, 6,000 in Azad Kashmir and 4,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides, 2,848 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,816 in Sindh, 1,325 in KP, 161 in Balochistan, 278 in Islamabad, 140 in Azad Kashmir and 94 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,180,026 coronavirus tests and 38,983 in the last 24 hours. 329,828 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,653 patients are in critical condition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020