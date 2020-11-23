Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Establishment Division and Law Ministry to hear a constitutional petition for removal of Shahid Masood Manzar, Chairman Federal Appellate Tribunal for Benami Transactions.

It is reliably learned that a petition of Quo Warranto has been moved by a KPK based taxpayer for his removal from Chairman Federal Appellate Tribunal for Benami Transactions & Chairman ATIR through Hazara Bar office bearer Mudassir Malik Advocate High Court, wherein after hearing the arguments IHC has issued notices to the respondents.

As per record available in IHC, instant petition has been moved against Prime Minister of Pakistan, Law Ministry, Establishment Division, Shahid Masood Manzar, Chairman, Muhammad Waseem Chaudhry, Judicial Member Lahore Bench IV, Tauqeer Aslam, Judicial Member Lahore Bench II, Accountant Member Islamabad Bench and two other Judicial Members of ATIR.

Mudassir Malik, Advocate told this correspondent that petitioner urged that notifications, appointing the Chairman ATIR & Benami Tribunal, are illegal and of no legal effect and accordingly it may be cancelled and declared patently illegal, ab-initio void and he may be de-seated / removed from the post of Chairman with return of salaries/benefits already enjoyed, petitioner added.

Issue notice to the Respondents to file report and parawise comments. Notice also be also issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, High Court ordered.

