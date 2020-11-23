AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Recorder Report Updated 23 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Establishment Division and Law Ministry to hear a constitutional petition for removal of Shahid Masood Manzar, Chairman Federal Appellate Tribunal for Benami Transactions.

It is reliably learned that a petition of Quo Warranto has been moved by a KPK based taxpayer for his removal from Chairman Federal Appellate Tribunal for Benami Transactions & Chairman ATIR through Hazara Bar office bearer Mudassir Malik Advocate High Court, wherein after hearing the arguments IHC has issued notices to the respondents.

As per record available in IHC, instant petition has been moved against Prime Minister of Pakistan, Law Ministry, Establishment Division, Shahid Masood Manzar, Chairman, Muhammad Waseem Chaudhry, Judicial Member Lahore Bench IV, Tauqeer Aslam, Judicial Member Lahore Bench II, Accountant Member Islamabad Bench and two other Judicial Members of ATIR.

Mudassir Malik, Advocate told this correspondent that petitioner urged that notifications, appointing the Chairman ATIR & Benami Tribunal, are illegal and of no legal effect and accordingly it may be cancelled and declared patently illegal, ab-initio void and he may be de-seated / removed from the post of Chairman with return of salaries/benefits already enjoyed, petitioner added.

Issue notice to the Respondents to file report and parawise comments. Notice also be also issued to the Attorney General for Pakistan, High Court ordered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.