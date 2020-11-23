Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, 91, died in London on Sunday.

Begum Akhtar was not well for the last one month, said PML-N deputy secretary-general Attaullah Tarar, adding on Sunday, she breathed her last in London. She had travelled to London in February last and had been living with Nawaz and her grandchildren Hassan and Hussain. Tarar said the body of Begum Akhtar will be brought back to Lahore on Monday and buried next to the grave of her husband Mian Sharif at the Jati Umra Raiwind residence of the Sharif family. He said that an application is being filed with the authorities concerned for the release of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on parole to attend the last rites of Begum Akhtar.

PML-N supremo leader Nawaz Sharif, who has been declared absconder by a local court, would return to the country or not to attend the last rites of his mother has not been confirmed yet.