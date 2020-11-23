AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Life & Style

More Pakistani movies, dramas to be screened in China: Haque

APP Updated 23 Nov 2020

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque said on Sunday that more Pakistani films and dramas would be screened in China next year during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

We are organizing and planning more than hundred events next year. Screening of films and dramas will be very important part of that celebration, he said during the special screening of Pakistani movie Parwaaz Hai Junoon at a local cinema here.

The movie received the round of applause from around 400 people including officials of the Chinese government, institutions, enterprises, thank tanks and media who were invited by the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Ambassador Haque said that the movie was a tribute to Pakistan Air Force, its valiant pilots and airmen. It is also an entertainment movie with a lot of drama, romance and action.

He said that the values of friendship, love for the country and feelings of patriotism are all parts of this movie. People of Pakistan and China shared these values.

The JF-17, the fourth-generation fighter jointly developed by China and Pakistan, was shown in the film, underscored the profound friendship between the two countries.

Ambassador Haque expressed the confidence that this momentum would carry on and it would become a permanent feature in the area of cooperation between the two countries.

We are also looking forward to joint ventures and joint productions of Pakistani movies between Pakistan and China, he added.

He informed that both countries would be celebrating 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, adding, It is very important milestone in the journey of friendship between our two countries.

Ambassador Haque thanked Fire International Media, Hum Films, producer Momina Duraid for making this historic day happen as it was after 40 years that a Pakistani movie was being screened in China.

A Chinese analyst Maxiaoping, while commenting on film said that the screening of a Pakistani movie in China after a long time was a good beginning and stressed a need to carry on this momentum.

He appreciated the story of a group of patriotic cadets, who after experiencing challenges, become the best fighter pilots and said that the film also helped understand rich culture, beautiful landscape and people of Pakistan.

Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Chief Representative of National Bank of Pakistan in Beijing appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Haque for screening of Pakistani movie in China.Terming the movie a positive step to promote people to people contact, he said that this movie would help the Chinese brethren and friends to further understand Pakistani Air Force, culture and traditions.

More Pakistani movies, dramas to be screened in China: Haque

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.