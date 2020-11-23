AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
‘India most unsafe country for minorities’

Recorder Report Updated 23 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Secretary Information Central Punjab Rana Akhtar Hussain has said that India has become the most unsafe country in the world for minorities.

“It is becoming impossible for minorities, especially Muslims, to live safely in India as mountains of oppression are falling on the elderly, leaving millions of children orphaned and widowed. This must be a matter of concern for the international community,” he said while taking to the party workers here on Sunday.

Terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Hitler of Subcontinent and the master of Hindutva ideology, Rana said Prime Minister Imran Khan is exposing atrocities of his counterpart at every forum including the United Nations. “By constructing dams, it (India) is also openly violating the Indus Basin Agreement, violating the Line of Control and firing on innocent civilians. Terrorism has become a daily occurrence. The world community must take off its blindfold and play its role in stopping the atrocities perpetrated on India’s minorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

