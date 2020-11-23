AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

PDM using different tactics to get NRO: Murad

APP Updated 23 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would be failed for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime objective of PDM’s political gatherings was to escape from accountability process and protecting the corruption which had made by their leadership during their governments.

The minister said the opposition was failed to bring the people in the Peshawar public meeting as people were well aware about the malpractices of the PDM leadership.

He said in a private party in Bilawal House coronavirus negative test report was mandatory for attending the party but there was no standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being adopted during the PDM political gatherings to protect the people lives.—APP

PDM using different tactics to get NRO: Murad

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.