AJK PM denounces fresh unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday strongly denounced fresh indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian forces firings from across the line of control in Khoi Rata Sector in Kotli district of AJK. As a result, one girl embraced martyrdom and more than 10 persons were injured.

In a statement issued here on Sunday in the State metropolis over the unprovoked Indian forces firing, the Prime Minister regretted over the continual silence of the United Nations and other international human rights organizations over the brute Indian forces firing at the line of control.

He said killings of innocent civilians from Indian forces firing has become an order of the day but the world community has failed to take notice of Indian forces aggressions.

Haider said over six lakhs civil population have been residing alongside the line of control and they are determined to continue their sacrifices for the defence of the motherland and their unprecedented sacrifices and velour is a golden chapter of the freedom history.—APP