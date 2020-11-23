AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PDM rally’s boycott: KP people show political wisdom: Faraz

Recorder Report Updated 23 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the lack of interest shown by people in rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) shows their mistrust in opposition.

In a series of tweets in response to PDM rally in Peshawar, he said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boycotted opposition’s rally, which indicates that they have rejected PDM’s anti-people agenda.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal, kept themselves protected from coronavirus by staying away from opposition’s meeting.

He said that coronavirus is a reality and not a fictional tale, adding despite court orders, opposition’s insistence on organizing public rallies reflects its stubbornness.

“The opposition has always given priority to its personal interest over people’s health and respect of law,” Faraz added.

The minister called upon the participants of Peshawar rally to quarantine themselves for the sake of others’ protection and their families.

Faraz continued that amidst ongoing COVID-19 surge in Pakistan, putting peoples’ lives at stake for meagre political gain is political persecution.

He said that playing with the lives of people and political workers exposes the mentality of opportunist political gangs.

He said that the criminals who ruined the economy of the country and targeted national institutions are now bent on the effect on the health and livelihood of people.

