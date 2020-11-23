AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy ship visits Jordan’s Port of Aqaba

Updated 23 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helicopter) visited the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment to Mediterranean/ Red Sea. Upon arrival, ship was received by Defence Attaché (Pakistan) Amman and the Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) Liaison Officer.

During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR called on senior Jordanian Navy and Government officials including Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Colonel Hisham Al Jarrah. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were also underlined. Besides, Indian atrocities at illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (lIOJ&K) were highlighted.—PR

