Railway track blown-up in Bolan

QUETTA: Unknown men blew up a railway track near Mach area of Bolan district on Sunday which was suspended train service for few hours in country and Balochistan.

According to Levies sources, unknown men attached explosive devices with railway track near Mach which went off. As a result, a small portion of the railway track was damaged in the blast. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) along with the bomb disposal squad team had reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.