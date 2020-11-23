AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

KE, Nepra host joint consultative session for DISCOs

23 Nov 2020

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organised a joint session where the publicly owned DISCO’s were briefed about KE’s journey and experience as the first DISCO to implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) on an end to end scale.

Inaugurating the event, Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) KE said: “Recently KE has made significant in-roads towards automation at various front-end and back-end levels. AMI has been in the pipeline for over ten years. We are very appreciative of NEPRA and all the DISCO representatives for taking the time out to be here and learn from our experience.”

While speaking at the joint session, Mazhar Iqbal Ranjha, Director NEPRA said; “Energy companies across the globe are moving towards service automation. A move towards AMI can help introduce greater efficiencies while also providing a better user experience for our valued customers”.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

KE, Nepra host joint consultative session for DISCOs

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.