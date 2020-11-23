KE, Nepra host joint consultative session for DISCOs

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organised a joint session where the publicly owned DISCO’s were briefed about KE’s journey and experience as the first DISCO to implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) on an end to end scale.

Inaugurating the event, Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) KE said: “Recently KE has made significant in-roads towards automation at various front-end and back-end levels. AMI has been in the pipeline for over ten years. We are very appreciative of NEPRA and all the DISCO representatives for taking the time out to be here and learn from our experience.”

While speaking at the joint session, Mazhar Iqbal Ranjha, Director NEPRA said; “Energy companies across the globe are moving towards service automation. A move towards AMI can help introduce greater efficiencies while also providing a better user experience for our valued customers”.—PR

