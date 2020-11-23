AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gunmen kill five in mosque attack in Nigeria

AFP 23 Nov 2020

KANO, (Nigeria):- Gunmen have killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 in an attack on a mosque during prayers in northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara state, police said Sunday.

Around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers. “The bandits killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 others, including the imam,” state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu told AFP. Residents however said more than 30 worshippers were abducted.

“The gunmen attacked the mosque while the imam was delivering the sermon and took away more than 30 people, including the imam, after shooting dead five worshippers,” one resident, Ibrahim Altine, told AFP.—AFP

