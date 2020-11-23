Delta hints at possibility of purchasing Boeing’s 737 MAX

NEW YORK: Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian hinted at the possibility of purchasing Boeing Co’s 737 MAX, which was recently approved to fly again by US regulators, in an interview to the Financial Times on Sunday.

“We’re talking to Boeing about lots of different things, the Max included,” Delta’s chief executive told the Financial Times.

Any Boeing 737 MAX order would be the first for Delta, which did not have the aircraft in its fleet when the plane was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

“If there is an opportunity where we would feel comfortable acquiring the MAX we’d have no hesitation doing that,” Bastian added.—Reuters