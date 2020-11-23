AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business

Delta hints at possibility of purchasing Boeing’s 737 MAX

Reuters 23 Nov 2020

NEW YORK: Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian hinted at the possibility of purchasing Boeing Co’s 737 MAX, which was recently approved to fly again by US regulators, in an interview to the Financial Times on Sunday.

“We’re talking to Boeing about lots of different things, the Max included,” Delta’s chief executive told the Financial Times.

Any Boeing 737 MAX order would be the first for Delta, which did not have the aircraft in its fleet when the plane was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

“If there is an opportunity where we would feel comfortable acquiring the MAX we’d have no hesitation doing that,” Bastian added.—Reuters

