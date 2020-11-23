Peace in Afghanistan in sight

The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are said to be close to breaking the deadlock. This is indeed a great news. That the Afghans have suffered far too much for too long is grim reality. Inclusive intra-Afghan talks constitute the only solution to the conflict. Such talks can successfully and carefully delineate the pathways to durable peace in a land-locked continue Pakistan, which has been playing a facilitator’s role, has always advocated an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. The end of a very different situation is very much in sight, although planned US troop drawdown can be complicated by resurgence in violence in this war-torn country.

SAHAR KHAN (ISLAMABAD)

