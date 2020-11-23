AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 23, 2020
Opinion

Peace in Afghanistan in sight

Sahar Khan 23 Nov 2020

The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are said to be close to breaking the deadlock. This is indeed a great news. That the Afghans have suffered far too much for too long is grim reality. Inclusive intra-Afghan talks constitute the only solution to the conflict. Such talks can successfully and carefully delineate the pathways to durable peace in a land-locked continue Pakistan, which has been playing a facilitator’s role, has always advocated an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. The end of a very different situation is very much in sight, although planned US troop drawdown can be complicated by resurgence in violence in this war-torn country.

SAHAR KHAN (ISLAMABAD)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sahar Khan

Peace in Afghanistan in sight

