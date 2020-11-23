AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

CM inaugurates ‘Insaf Medicine Card’

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Insaf Medicine Card,’ Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the government is speedily heading towards its goal of establishing the State like Madinah and projects like Punjab Ehsaas Program, Sehat Insaf Card and Insaf Medicine Card are proof to this fact. While addressing a ceremony held at CM’s Office today, Sardar Usman said the project of providing free of cost medicines to Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients has been started. In the first phase of this project, free medicines will be provided to 9862 AIDS patients, 23560 Hepatitis and 70047 TB patients. Under the procedure adopted for this project, patient will be biometrically verified along with original ID card from THQ or DHQ hospitals concerned for getting free medicines through this card. While a total of 174,882 patients in 36 districts of Punjab will receive free medicines, the CM directed to establish separate desks for Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients.

