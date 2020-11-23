APNS condoles

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society on behalf of the office bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sudden and sad demise of Hashim Rathore, Director, M/s Z2C Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. He was a dedicated advertising practitioner and served the media industry for over three decades. His contribution to advertising and newspaper industry will be remembered for long.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.—PR

