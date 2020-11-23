Punjab reports 22 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: The mortality rate due to Covid-19 is witnessing an increase, as Punjab has reported 22 fatalities from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 2,848. The province has also reported 553 new cases, taking Punjab’s tally of infections to 114,010. On the other hand, Pakistan has recorded 897 recoveries from coronavirus, taking the country’s total recoveries to 329,828.

According to the government’s Covid-19 database, 1,653 patients are in critical condition.

Health professionals while expressing concern over surge in mortality rate due to Covid-19 said the second wave of the virus is yet to be properly seen in medical term.

“Large gatherings are making the virus transmission easier. I am not only talking about coronavirus; even the flu cases are rising. If a patient, who is already infected with other viruses, catches coronavirus, his survival chances are very low,” Dr Aamir Nazir, a senior Chest and TB specialist said.

