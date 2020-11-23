Pakistan’s future is in safe hands: governor

LAHORE: Terming inflation, eradication of corruption and achieving the goal of good governance as the main challenge, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the country’s future is in safe hands. While talking to different delegations, here at the Governor’s House, Ch. Sarwar said the government is taking all possible steps to address issues including inflation. “I am sure that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will rid the country of inflation as well as strengthen the country economically,” he said.

The Governor said the government is not afraid of opposition rallies; we are just asking them to stay away from rallies due to the risk of Corona spike. “The opposition wants to halt the transparent accountability process in the country but it will never happen,” he said.

