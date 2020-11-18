AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.36%)
BR30 21,231 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By ▲ 147.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By ▲ 107.58 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: 904 new cases, nine deaths reported in Sindh

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sharing the daily Covid-19 situation with the media, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told that 904 new cases emerged out of 12,430 samples while nine more patients died lifting the death toll to 2760.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM said nine more fatalities came to a 1.8 percent death rate.

The chief minister told that out of 12,430 samples 904 tested positive that constituted 7.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,832,857 tests have been conducted against 157,432 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 143,652 patients have recovered, including 400 overnight.

The CM said currently 11,020 patients were under treatment, of them 10,505 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 510 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 422 patients was stated to be critical, of them 40 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 904 new patients, 610 have been detected from Karachi, of them 247 from Central, 160 South, 65 Central, 56 Malir and 10 West. Hyderabad has 86 cases, Shikarpur 26, Larkana 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Kashmore 18, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Umerkot nine, Badin eight, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahayar seven each, Dadu four, Khairpur and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Sukkur two each, Kambar and Matiari one each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Covid-19: 904 new cases, nine deaths reported in Sindh

PSO rejects accusations

PDM rejects ban on public meetings

GSP+ scheme of EU: Country faces prospect of suspension

Biden, too, seeks to counter China’s influence

Circular debt top problem: Power sector facing governance issues, NA panel told

Dialogue begins on trade, APTTA, PTA

DSJs delegated powers to check smuggling

NA body passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

PM talks of electoral reforms

Export of poultry products: Duty drawback facility allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.