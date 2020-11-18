European space rocket launch fails minutes after takeoff

KOUROU: A European space rocket failed minutes after taking off with the loss of both satellites it was carrying, its operator said Tuesday.

The Vega light launcher, which would have placed Spain’s first satellite into orbit, malfunctioned roughly eight minutes after launching from a space centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

Having taken off at around 11 pm local time (0200 GMT) the launcher slowed before it encountered an unidentified “anomaly,” said Arianespace, the company overseeing the launch. “The mission is lost,” CEO Stephane Israel said in a livestream to track the rocket.—AFP