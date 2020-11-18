Academic year 2021: KU body approves admission policy

KARACHI: The Academic Council meeting of the University of Karachi on Monday approved the admission policy for the academic year 2021.

The participants of the meeting decided that decision regarding holding of entry tests would be taken after reviewing the conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, chaired the Academic Council meeting which was held at the Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium.

The Academic Council also approved the policy for online examination, assessment, and evaluation only for the Covid-19 emergency.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council approved the nominations of Professor Dr Farha Iqbal, Professor Dr Basit Ansari and Professor Dr Irum Bashir as the nominee of Academic Council on the Board of Faculty of Education for three years.

The meeting also approved the nominee of the Academic Council on the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) and nominated Professor Dr Shah Ali-ul-Qader, Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib and Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari for three years whereas Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum has been nominated as a member of the affiliation committee for two years as the nominee of the Academic Council.

The Academic Council approved the policy that the affiliated colleges which were offering BBA (four-year) degree program would announce admission only once a year and allocation of seats has been increased from 30 to 50.

