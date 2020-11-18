PML-N rejects ban on public gatherings

LAHORE: Terming ban on holding public gatherings as a drama, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said they reject this move of the government.

Talking to media here Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah said the whole drama is being staged to stop the movement of the PDM.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)’s recent crackdown on the PML-N members is also a drama aimed at hampering our just struggle. “NAB, FIA and ACE actions would not make any difference and these tactics would not affect anything,” he remarked.

When asked about differences of the PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, Rana Sanaullah said that Saad Rafique is party’s senior leader and stands committed with Nawaz’s narrative like him.

To a query about talks with the Establishment, Rana said any dialogue would be held from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), while those who brought the selected should carry his sins himself.

To another question about rigging in GB election, he wondered where the votes of the thousands of people had gone who attended the PML-N rallies in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PML-N leader said Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz are courageously facing atrocities of the sitting rulers.

To another query about possibility of making the PDM an election alliance, Rana said the current rulers had caused manifold problems for the country and countrymen and it would not be possible to address them by a single party, therefore, the possibility of an alliance or national government can be rejected.

