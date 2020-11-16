Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has mentioned that Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing any COVID-19 related equipment, crediting the work of scientists, engineers and technicians across the country.

The Minister, as quoted by Radio Pakistan stated that "the country lacked the medical equipment to fight the pandemic when the first phase of Covid-19 appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different,” the Radio Pakistan quoted the minister as saying.

In an address and the launching ceremony of a new ventilator, the minister stated that Pakistan is now exporting COVID-19 related products worth $100 million, with Pakistan being one of the few countries producing their own ventilators and supplying it to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Chaudhry added that "when the first Covid-19 case was recorded on February 26, we were not producing anything. Within a few months, we have become capable of producing our own equipment", congratulating the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and other scientists and technicians for making it possible.