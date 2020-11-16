AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

  • Pharma company Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the virus, which has ravaged economies across the globe.
  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services advancing 2.6%.
Reuters 16 Nov 2020

Most Gulf markets rose on Monday, with Abu Dhabi leading the gains, buoyed by signs of economic recovery and additional positive data about a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharma company Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the virus, which has ravaged economies across the globe.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services advancing 2.6%.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), which declined 4.6%.

The utility firm said on Monday it has signed an agreement with the government to convert state liabilities worth 167.92 billion riyals ($45 billion) into a subordinated perpetual financial instrument to strengthen its balance sheet.

This conversion is considered non-dilutive and will therefore have no impact on SEC's existing shareholders' stakes.

Dubai's main share index closed 1.3% higher, led by a 3.8% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.5% increase in Emirates NBD Bank.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.6%, buoyed by a 3.4% leap in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.5% rise in Emirates Telecommunications .

The United Arab Emirates will extend its "golden" visa system - which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state - to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, the UAE's vice president said on Sunday.

In Qatar, the index firmed 0.2%, supported by a 4.2% gain in Qatar Gas Transport.

Among Gainers, Qatar National Bank finished the session 0.5% higher. On Monday, the Gulf's biggest lender closed the syndication for its dual-tranche $3.5 billion senior unsecured term loan.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index increased 0.4%, as most of the stocks were in positive territory including Talaat Mostafa Group Holding jumping 5.2%.

Gulf stock markets

Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters